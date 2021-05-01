Middle Tennessee girl's request leads app to add Black hairstyles

An educational app has responded to the request of a 7-year-old Tennessee student by adding hairstyle options for Black girls to its avatars.

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — An educational app has responded to the request of a 7-year-old Tennessee student by adding hairstyle options for Black girls to its avatars.

The Tennessean reports that Morgan Bugg, of Brentwood, was using the Freckle app last month as a part of her first-grade curriculum.

When Morgan went to create an avatar, she saw no hairstyle options for Black female students like her.

She and her teacher sent a message to the app creators and about a month later, they made the changes. They even based the new hairstyles on examples Morgan had drawn.

The class celebrated and discussed the fact that it only takes one person raising their voice to create change.