Millington Central High student wins Tennessee civics essay contest

Gena Ann Parker was one of dozens of students across Tennessee who served as poll workers during the Presidential election in November.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — A Mid-South student won first place in the Tennessee civics essay contest.

Gena Ann Parker is a student at a Millington Central High School. She was one of dozens of students across Tennessee who served as poll workers during the Presidential election in November.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett said she wrote an inspiring essay about her experience, and why this election meant so much to her and the many first-time voters she helped.

Along with winning first-place, Gena Ann will receive a $1,000 scholarship.