Millington schools hope to wipe away illness with latest big donation

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — The Millington Municipal School District got a big delivery to save it some money and help keep students healthy.

Frontline Impact Project donated 135,000 disinfecting wipes to the district. Two trucks dropped off the wipes Friday morning, Dec. 9, 2022.

With RSV, flu, and COVID-19 spreading through the Mid-South, Millington school leaders said this donation will go a long way.

“Wiping down touch points. I still think the elementary school teachers bathe the kids in it every day,” said Bo Griffin, Superintendent, Millington Municipal Schools. “Huge help for us."