Millington Municipal Schools Superintendent tours schools on first day

Bo Griffin cheered on students, staff, and faculty at local primary, middle, and high schools as they headed back to class.

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Alongside Memphis-Shelby County Public Schools, Millington Municipal Schools also kicked off their school year on Monday, August 8.

Superintendent Bo Griffin went on a tour of some of the district schools to start the day.

“Just welcome everybody back, [I’m] just so excited to see our kids on campus,” Griffin said. "Our parents are excited, our kids are excited, our community is excited. It’s just a great time to be a Trojan.”

Superintendent Griffin attended Millington Central High School, Intermediate and Primary Schools for their first day of classes. He said he wanted to uplift student and faculty morale for the coming school year.

“I feel good about [the school year],” 10th grader Madison Clements said. “I feel like it’s going to be a good year – not too nervous, you know, smooth.”

Clements said a goal for her this year is to keep up with her grades.

“[I want to] maintain my grades, do good and have a good year,” Clements said.

Jessica Goomanbutler, a parent of a new student at Millington Intermediate School, said she thinks this was a good choice for her student even though it’s a 30-minute drive from their new home.

“Well we just recently moved here from California and we just started, so we’re looking to make sure that he has a good school to attend,” Goomanbutler said.

She mainly pointed out the student-to-teacher ratio in the school.

“I like that there’s two different teachers for the classroom at this place - that way they have more hands-on with the teachers and the students so that they get more one-on-one time,” Goomanbutler said.