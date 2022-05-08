It's almost time for heading back to class in Millington

Millington leaders said their number one goal this school year is to keep students and staff safe.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — School is starting in next week all over the Mid-South, and leaders with Millington Municipal Schools said they're preparing to give students a great learning experience.

The district held a teacher and staff convocation event Friday, and then they got classrooms ready, with parents helping out by dropping off supplies.

The district said it will provide teachers and students with a safe and productive environment which will give them the opportunity to maximize their potential.

“We want to provide teachers with growth opportunities, as well as students with growth opportunities. We're a big family out here, and so I think that's important - that family atmosphere - and that's going to help with the teacher retention rate,” said Michael Perry, Principal at Millington Central Middle High School.

