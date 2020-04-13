Miss Tennessee uses crown, teaching degrees to help kids learn at home

Miss Tennessee 2019 Brianna Mason has her bachelor's and master's degrees in education from the University of Tennessee, and is now helping parents teach from home.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The job of Miss Tennessee requires constant travel around the state, but even a queen has to stay home right now.

Miss Tennessee 2019 Brianna Mason is using her crown and her time at home to teach kids from afar.

Mason launched her new educational series "Message from Miss Mason" in March.

"I know the importance of keeping learning going even at home and so that's kind of where the message from miss mason series came from," she said.

Mason has her bachelor's and master's degrees in education from the University of Tennessee.

She's sharing her tips with nearly 40,000 followers between her Instagram and Facebook profiles.

"We've had five episodes and each episode covers a different topic," said Mason.

A twist on the classic volcano experiment, this activity is easy to do along with me with materials you may already have around the house! #MissTennessee #MissMason #MessageFromMissMason #Science #StayHome Posted by Miss Tennessee on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

She gives tips on reading comprehension, math, reads books aloud, and even made a volcano science project, all while encouraging kids to learn along with her.

Mason is hoping to keep kids interested in learning.

"Learning never stops but it's important to of course cultivate what the children have already learned and make sure that they're not falling behind when they continue on to the next grade next year," she said.

Mason is thankful her title of Miss Tennessee can help her reach more kids across the state when parents and teachers need help the most.

"Being able to use this title and use this platform to spread awareness and make people realize what's really important and that's education," she said. "I'm a firm believer that education is so important."

Mason will return to teaching first grade when her year as Miss Tennessee ends.