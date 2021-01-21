x
Mississippi bill to raise teacher pay clears 1 step, goes to House

JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi Senate has voted unanimously to move forward with a teacher pay raise plan.

Senators asked no questions before passing a bill Thursday. But, it is not clear whether the bill will survive in the House.

It is similar to a proposal that stalled last year because of economic uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic. 

It would give a $1,000 raise to any teacher with at least three years' experience. Newer teachers would get $1,100, to make the jobs more attractive. 

Mississippi has long had some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation.
