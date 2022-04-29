Mississippi provides free digital subscriptions to schools

The $23.1 million in subscriptions will be paid for with American Rescue Plan and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief federal funds.

JACKSON, Miss — More than $20 million worth of digital subscriptions is going to Mississippi school districts in an effort to enhance digital learning experiences, the Mississippi Department of Education said Friday.

The $23.1 million in subscriptions will be paid for with American Rescue Plan and Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief federal funds, the department said in a news release. The State Board of Education approved the plan in December, officials said.

The six different subscriptions cover topics like reading fluency, problem-solving skills, virtual Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics activities and more.