Education

Mississippi public universities nix staff vaccine mandates

The announcements come after an injunction from a federal judge prohibiting the Biden administration from enforcing its vaccination mandate for federal contractors.
Credit: AP
Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center nurse Maggie Bass, left, administers a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a student at an open vaccination site sponsored by the university and the medical center in the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium at Jackson State University in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi public universities are withdrawing policies requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. 

The announcements come after an injunction from a federal judge prohibiting the Biden administration from enforcing its vaccination mandate for federal contractors. 

Spokespersons for the University of Mississippi, Mississippi State University, University of Southern Mississippi and Jackson State University said the schools have halted efforts to require employee vaccinations. 

Mississippi University for Women never mandated vaccinations for employees because it isn't a covered federal contractor under President Joe Biden's order.

