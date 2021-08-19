Mississippi State Board of Education says schools can offer hybrid scheduling due to COVID-19

The state board voted Thursday to allow the change, which it said was available immediately and extends through October 31, 2021.

JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi State Board of Education said Thursday that school districts will be allowed to use hybrid scheduling when dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The state board voted Thursday to allow the change, which it said was available immediately and extends through October 31, 2021. An extension of that could happen if COVID-19 data shows it’s needed.

The board said the hybrid scheduling “can only be used to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.”

“The Mississippi Department of Education recommended the policy change because some superintendents expressed concern about the challenge of ensuring adequate social distance among students,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education, in a statement. “Hybrid scheduling gives districts another strategy to help educate students safely.”