Mississippi education superintendent retiring during summer

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi's longest-serving state superintendent of education said Thursday that she will retire this summer.

Carey Wright became the leader of Mississippi public schools in 2013, after a 41-year career as an educator in Maryland and Washington, D.C. Her retirement June 30 comes on the final day of the state budget year.

Wright said in a news release that she is grateful to have worked with educators, state Department of Education employees, legislators and other leaders.

“Together, we have worked to make a difference in the lives of children.” Wright said. “Most especially, I am incredibly proud of Mississippi students. There is no limit to what they can accomplish.”

During Wright's time as superintendent, Mississippi's high school graduation rate has increased and fourth grade students' scores have improved on the National Assessment of Educational Progress.

The state Board of Education will choose a new superintendent, and that person must be confirmed by the state Senate.