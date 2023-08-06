MSCS reveals how many 3rd grade students will repeat the grade due to Tennessee’s new retention law

According to MSCS , of the approximately 7,100 third graders in district-managed schools, "there will be around 70 students in district-managed schools who will be retained due to the state's Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act."

"All parents have been notified of their children's next steps. In addition to weekly website updates and four live stream specials, we sent 25 text messages, robocalls, and emails to families between the end of the TCAP in April and the end of summer break in August regarding the Pathways to 4th Grade," a statement from MSCS said. "We're VERY pleased with how well our parents and students responded to our Summer Learning Academy and tutoring enrollment, and we thank them for their support."