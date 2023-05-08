MSCS gets families ready for heading back to class with 4th annual Family Fun Day

Memphis-Shelby County Schools said about 7,300 people took part, its largest attendance to date.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis-Shelby County Schools are getting ready for the first day of class and celebrated the return with a Family Fun Day Saturday.

The goal was to help students and their families get ready for the first day back this Monday. MSCS said about 7,300 people took part, its largest attendance to date.

There was food, games, music, clothes and school supply giveaways, as well as opportunities for families to get immunizations and registrations done. MSCS said more than 5,000 backpacks with supplies were handed out, and 1,200 families received new school clothes.