Search begins for another MSCS leader after board member steps down during meeting

Vice Chair Sheleah Harris served on the board for three years prior to stepping down, with her replacement now in the hands of Shelby County Commissioners.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is a new scramble to fill a Memphis-Shelby County School Board seat after a sudden departure at the most recent school board meeting.

On June 13th, Vice Chair Sheleah Harris abruptly stepped down during a contentious meeting, as chaos continued to surround the almost year-long superintendent search.

“For my own health, I just can’t be a part of it anymore,” said Harris, “This is the highest level of ignorance I have ever been a part of.”

Parents told ABC24 they are anxious and frustrated with the latest setback.

“Them stepping down… It’s going to impact the whole school district,” said Tydra Jones, MSCS Parent.

The former school board member only had a year left in her term, and this recent departure leave parents in northeast Shelby County without representation at MSCS.

Those schools in District 5 include:

Elementary: Chimneyrock, Cordova, Macon-Hall, Riverwood

Middle: Cordova, Mt. Pisgah Early College

High: Cordova, Memphis School of Excellence

The duty to name a replacement board member is now up to Shelby County Commissioners.

“Our next full commission meeting we will announce the vacancy,” said Commissioner Mick Wright.

For those keeping track, the next full meeting is June 26th.

According to MSCS Policy, candidates must:

Live in and vote in District five

Be devoted and interested in public education

Not have any political party connected to their campaign

Not serve in a official county position

Have proof of a high school degree or GED

“This is the most critical time you would want a full compliment of school board members,” said Wright, “So after that everything follows from there, but everything starts with the leadership at the top.”

Wright hopes to have a new school board member selected in July.

As a response, MSCS sent the following message to ABC24:

Board Vice-Chair Sheleah Harris resigned as representative for district 5. We thank her for her service to the community. Her replacement will be appointed by the Shelby County Commission, and we look forward to working with the next strong advocate for district 5.