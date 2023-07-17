Shelby County Commission appoints Mauricio Calvo to serve out Sheleah Harris' term on MSCS board

Calvo is the CEO of Latino Memphis and is the father of three children who attend public schools.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — There will be a new face on the Memphis Shelby County School Board. Shelby County Commissioners appointed Mauricio Calvo to the post Monday, July 17, 2023.

He will serve the remainder of the term of former vice chair Sheleah Harris who served Northeast Shelby County, including Cordova, before resigning one month ago.

Calvo is the CEO of Latino Memphis and is the father of three children who attend public schools.

He laid out his vision for what he wants in the next full-time superintendent.

"We need to have someone visionary. Someone who has - again, experience, implementing the things we need to implement,” said Calvo. “It is not the job of the board to be experts on every subject that comes in front of Shelby County schools, but it is the job of the superintendent. So our job is to support the superintendent and also hold him accountable."