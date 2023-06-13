MSCS Board Vice Chair steps down over Board's 'ignorance' as they restart superintendent search

Board Vice Chair Sheleah Harris said Tuesday night's meeting would be her last.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The frustration over the Memphis-Shelby County School Board's mishandling of their search for a new superintendent appeared to spread to the Board itself Tuesday, with one member announcing she would be stepping down due to the search process.

MSCS Board Vice Chair Sheleah Harris announced Tuesday's meeting would be her last as a member of the board after three years on the job. She referenced the superintendent search as the reason why.

"This is the highest level of ignorance I've ever been a part of, and for my own health, I just can't be a part of it anymore," Harris said in front of the Board.

Harris said she would continue to advocate for education. She was visibly upset during many parts of Tuesday night's meeting, designed to outline new qualifications for superintendent candidates.

The Board voted to open up the application pool for new applicants, essentially restarting the search process.

Harris previously was a high school teacher for MSCS and Bartlett City Schools, and represented District 5.

The Board announced in early May they would be delaying the search for a new superintendent - which began in August, 2022, after former superintendent Dr. Joris Ray was ousted for claims of misconduct - following their disappointment with hired search firm Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates' chosen finalists. This was after passing their original deadline of May to have a superintendent hired.

The Board released a statement at the time: