Memphis Shelby County Schools celebrates the power of reading with Jumpstart's Read for the Record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Shelby County Schools celebrated literacy Thursday as part of Jumpstart’s Read for the Record.

The national campaign celebrates the power of reading and the importance of language skills. Volunteers across the country read the same book to children everywhere, all on the same day.

ABC24 headed to Shelby Oaks Elementary, where the kids enjoyed story time.