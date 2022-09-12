MSCS Deputy Superintendent John Barker placed on leave after 'personnel complaint,' school board says

MSCS told ABC24 Barker acted accordingly without incident once he was informed of the decision.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County School Board placed MSCS Deputy Superintendent Dr. John Barker on paid administrative leave Monday due to a "personnel complaint" the district received, MSCS board Chairwoman Michelle McKissack told ABC24.

McKissack said Barker, who works as the deputy superintendent for strategic operations and finance, acted accordingly and without incident when he was informed of the decision.

MSCS released the following statement:

MSCS family,

This evening, you may hear reports regarding Dr. John Barker, Deputy Superintendent of Strategic Operations for Memphis-Shelby County Schools. In MSCS, we have processes in place to ensure the integrity of all district functions.

Dr. Barker has been placed on paid administrative leave due to an employee complaint and pending review. The District investigates all complaints lodged against employees and cannot comment further about an ongoing investigation.

Until the investigation is resolved, MSCS Chief of Staff, Patrice Williams Thomas, will provide continued leadership of the operational functions. We certainly regret any disruption this news may cause. While the review is underway, I hope that you will join me in remaining focused on our main goal which is expanding opportunities and academic gains for students.

This comes nearly three weeks to the day after embattled former MSCS Superintendent Joris Ray tendered his resignation from the position amid an investigation into personal misconduct.

Ray was under investigation for allegations of sexual impropriety with district employees.

MSCS paid Ray $480,000 to resign.

MSCS has also been questioned by Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland recently for reports of truancy and alarming dropout rates.

Strickland claimed the district only had 79,000 students enrolled, a far cry from the more than 110,000 MSCS displays on their website.