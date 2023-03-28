MSCS encouraging students and parents to "finish strong" with visits across Memphis

"You have been resilient this year and we know that you are going to give your best on April 17 when TCAP testing kicks off,” said Dr. Cathryn Stout with MSCS.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Time is ticking for kids to take state testing, and the Memphis-Shelby County School District is working to make sure students finish this school year strong.

Tuesday, staff members were outside the Walmart in Whitehaven, encouraging parents and guardians to make sure kids are in school every day and ready to learn.

MSCS said they recognize parents are busy, so the staff was also there to answer questions and get kids registered for next year or Pre-K.

They also want to encourage students to keep pushing.

