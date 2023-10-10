MSCS’ Fall Break Learning Academy aims to keep students on the right track

The help is especially important for third graders to polish their reading skills in the second year of the TCAP reading test retention law.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Fall Break Learning Academy kicked off this week by giving over 100 students the chance to stay ahead in or catch up on their studies.

MSCS said individualized help makes a difference for the hundreds of students that attend the academy district-wide. The help is especially important for third graders to polish their reading skills in the second year of the TCAP reading test retention law.

MSCS teachers are embracing the small learning groups during fall break.

"It gives us a chance to really see what they're still struggling with and individualize their learning," Shannon Emmons, an MSCS first-grade teacher, said.

Elizabeth Patterson, Assistant Principal of Snowden Elementary, said the district's main goal is to increase their literacy scores.

"This is just another support we have to accomplish that," she said.