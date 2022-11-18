MSCS reacts to Germantown's $5 million offer to buyout '3G' schools

These three schools in question are Germantown Elementary, Germantown Middle School and Germantown High School.

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. — The City of Germantown offered Memphis Shelby County Schools (MSCS) $5 million to buyout the "3G" schools, according to an email from MSCS.

In April, state lawmakers passed a law that would give the "3G" schools back to Germantown, and gave the two districts until January to reach an agreement.

MSCS said these 3 schools are located on 47 acres of land. They also said that the city of Germantown’s offer of $5 million is far below the land’s market value and the price for a new school.

Instead, MSCS puts this price at approximately $125 million.

More than 3,300 students as well as 300 employees are directly impacted by this legislation, according to Chief of Communications for MSCS Dr. Cathryn Stout.

“If our students and staff are forced to relocate, we need the time and funding necessary to ensure that they have the facilities they deserve,” Stout said.

Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo released the following statement: