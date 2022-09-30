MSCS announces highest graduation rate since 2013 merger

The overall graduation rate was 80% for the 2021-2022 school year, including 12 schools higher than 90%.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education recently confirmed that the 2021-22 Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) Graduation Rate is 80.1%, the district’s highest graduation rate since the 2013 merger of municipal and county schools.

“Our TCAP scores are up, our cohort graduation rates are up, our number of students enrolled in AP and Honors courses are up,” said Interim Superintendent and CFO Toni Williams. "There is no doubt about it, our students and schools are trending up."

MSCS said the cohort graduation rate tracks students who graduate on time with their classmates. This most recent rate represents an improvement of 2.4 percentage points over the previous year. Additionally, every student subgroup, including economically disadvantaged students and students with disabilities, earned a higher graduation rate in 2021-22 as compared to 2020-21. The state graduation rate also improved year over year from 88.7% to 89.8%.

12 schools earned a graduation rate of over 90%

Hollis F. Price Middle College High 100.0%

Memphis School of Excellence 100.0%

Middle College High 100.0%

East High 98.9%

Germantown High 97.0%

Memphis Academy of Science & Engineering 96.0%

City University School of Liberal Arts 95.3%

Crosstown High 95.2%

Memphis Business Academy High 94.5%

Power Center Academy High 94.4%

White Station High 90.6%

Whitehaven High 90.5%

“Our strategic investments are paying off and contributing to the upward momentum,” said Dr. Angela Whitelaw, Deputy Superintendent of Academics. “While we know we have work left to do, we are so proud to celebrate our highest graduation rate since the merger! We’ll continue to praise and push– praise our hard working students and staff for their accomplishments and push our schools and District to new heights.”