Here's how MSCS plans to keep students safe this school year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tens of thousands of kids attending Memphis Shelby County Schools head back to class Monday, and many parents have school safety and security at the top of their minds.

ABC24 sat down with MSCS interim superintendent John Barker to learn what they’re doing to keep children safe.

He said he can't go into extensive detail about all their new improvements because of safety concerns, but the district is using the $5.5M school security budget on cameras and securing the perimeter.

"What we are trying to do is make sure our perimeter is safe so that those doors are not opened or propped open and are only accessible to people who have reason to be in the school," He said. "And while teachers are in the classroom, making sure the doors are locked."

He said the district will be installing high-tech cameras in all the buildings. These new, upgraded cameras will be able to zoom in on particular people and doors.

MSCS been battling to keep guns off school grounds. Last school year the district found at least 14 guns in elementary and high schools.

The district also wants to make sure it has proper prevention and response mechanisms in place in the case of a mass shooting.

MSCS Security and Safety Consultant Toney Armstrong conducted a safety measures assessment at schools across the district last year after a student shot his classmate at Cummings Elementary.