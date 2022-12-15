Take 5 minutes to tell MSCS your thoughts on the superintendent search

A survey is available online until Jan. 15, 2023, for parents, MSCS staff, and anyone who would like their voice heard about the superintendent search.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board of Education is asking folks across the area to take five minutes for a survey as part of the search of a new superintendent.

The survey is available online until Jan. 15, 2023, for parents, MSCS staff, community members, business owners, and anyone who would like their voice heard about the search. MSCS said a similar survey is being done at high schools to get the students thoughts on the matter.

“Like the community meetings, the survey will provide parents, employees, and community members with a chance to share their school needs and a high-level view of the characteristics they’re seeking in the next superintendent, said Rev. Althea Greene, MSCS Board Chair, in a news release. “The information provided will be given to the superintendent search team in a summary report, so they can help identify who our top candidates should be.”