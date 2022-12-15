MSCS continues search for next superintendent with community meetings

Thursday, Dec. 15 is the last meeting of the year, but leaders will pick back up with the last two meetings at the start of the new year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The search for a new Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent continues, and this time, school leaders have decided to include parents and students in the process by holding five in-person community meetings to talk about its MSCS Super Search.

MSCS Parent Dawn McElroy said she likes the idea of where the meetings could lead.

“I really feel like this is a good start, because I am a person who likes to talk to other parents. I am that parent. I say, ‘Hey, what do you think?’ So everybody is kind of on that same kind of page and happy about it because they’re like, ‘yes, they’re listening to the little people,’” McElroy explained.

There will be a third meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15, with only two more to follow in the new year. The main goal of the meetings is to get feedback from parents, students, educators, and other community members.

McElroy added that this is also a good way for MSCS to build trust and transparency.

“It’s unity. If we’re divided, we can’t go anywhere because we’re going to be going in different directions, so that’s the importance of it,” McElroy said. “The fact that we’re able to get on one page, that’s the start of I think a beautiful thing.”

McElroy has already put two of her kids through MSCS. She also has a 7th grader at Ridgeway Middle School and a 10th grader at Overton High School.

McElroy said she would like to see the next leader take MSCS to a higher level.

“You have to do research, you have to recruit, retain. Teachers matter just as much as our students,” McElroy stated. “You have to pay our teachers. You have to pay for quality. You want the best doctors. Why not get the best teachers?”

McElroy said school leaders should do what is necessary for the best outcomes and provide more resources.

“It’s just so many things, our kids don’t have books. I asked my baby, ‘Babygirl mama hasn’t done that in a while. Can we convert back, where’s your book?’…’Oh mama I can’t bring a book back home because there’s not enough books to go around.’”

McElroy said leaders should also look at what other successful school districts are doing.

“See what they did. See if you can learn from them. Do it too,” McElroy said.

The meeting on Thursday will be at Southwind High School from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

This is the last meeting of the year, but leaders will pick back up with the last two meetings at the start of the new year.