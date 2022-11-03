Registration is now open for Memphis-Shelby County Schools' Summer Learning Academy

Current second graders who have not met at least eight of the 12 Third Grade Commitment’s Criteria for Success are required to attend.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Families can now sign their students up for Memphis-Shelby County Schools 2022 Summer Learning Academy.

The SLA provides five weeks of reading and math instruction, as well as physical activity for rising first through ninth graders. It runs June 13 through July 15, 2022.

For rising tenth through twelfth graders, there’s a two-week ACT Prep camp from June 13 through June 24, 2022.

Current second graders who have not met at least eight of the 12 Third Grade Commitment’s Criteria for Success, found HERE, are required to attend the Summer Learning Academy.

Parents can sign their students up and learn more HERE.

MSCS is also hiring teachers and educators for the academy. Current and former educators are welcome to apply. Learn more HERE.