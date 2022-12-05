'MSCS Super Search' in-person community meetings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools has scheduled five in-person community meetings as part of its search for a new superintendent, dubbed ‘MSCS Super Search.’
The first meeting is set for Dec. 6, 2022, and will focus on feedback from students. The other four will be for educators, parents, and community members. The list of meetings is below and at mscssupersearch.com.
“Our board is committed to a transparent process that fully engages the community with each step,” said Rev. Althea Greene, MSCS Board Chair, in a news release. “When the superintendent search firm is in place, we will share the community insights from the meetings and survey responses, so the firm has a strong idea of whom our community is collectively looking for in our next leader.”
Tuesday, December 6
- MSCS Student Congress
- Board of Education
- 160 N. Hollywood
- 8:30 - 9:30 a.m.
Thursday, December 8
- Snowden School
- 1870 North Parkway
- 5:30 - 7 p.m.
- Hosted by District 1-3 board members
Thursday, December 15
- Southwind High School
- 7900 E. Shelby Drive
- 5:30 - 7 p.m.
- Hosted by District 4-6 board members
Thursday, January 12
- Parkway Village Elementary School
- 3000 Claudette Road
- 5:30 - 7 p.m.
- Hosted by District 7 -9 board members
Saturday, January 21
- Board of Education
- 160 N. Hollywood
- 12 - 2 p.m.