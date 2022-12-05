'MSCS Super Search' in-person community meetings

The first meeting is set for Dec. 6, 2022, and will focus on feedback from students. The other four will be for educators, parents, and community members. The list of meetings is below and at mscssupersearch.com .

“Our board is committed to a transparent process that fully engages the community with each step,” said Rev. Althea Greene, MSCS Board Chair, in a news release. “When the superintendent search firm is in place, we will share the community insights from the meetings and survey responses, so the firm has a strong idea of whom our community is collectively looking for in our next leader.”