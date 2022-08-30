MSCS offering a new tutoring program to help improve TCAP scores

Beginning September 6, parents can enroll their child for free before or after school tutoring and space is limited.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) said they are starting strong this year to make sure students are prepared for TCAP testing in the spring.

A new tutoring program is being offered to families to make sure kids have all the skills they need to pass the test.

State testing data shows students in MSCS are slowly rebounding in reading and math, but still, a little more than 80% of the district remains far behind grade level.

Enrollment starts September 6.

It's about one hour a day for two or three days a week until April, and each tutoring session will have a maximum of 10 students.

MSCS Chief of Academic Operations, Shawn Page, said students need this extra support, especially from COVID learning loss.

"This isn't homework help or homework time," Page said. "This is specifically to help our kids be successful on those tests."

The program is for all grades and it's especially important for third-graders since new state law says children risk being held back if they fail the TCAP reading test.

Tutoring for students in grades K-8 will focus on English Language Arts or Math. Tutoring for students in grades 9 and 10 will focus on End-of-Course assessment subject areas. Tutoring for students in grades 11 and 12 will focus on ACT preparation.

Page said the district needs parents' support if they want better scores come test time.

"The research that we have shows that the longer you are in tutoring, the more support you'll get and the better they will do on the test," he said.

While there isn't a deadline to enroll, spots are limited. Parents can easily sign up their children online once they log into the PowerSchool portal and click 'Tutoring Program 22-23" in the left column.

For more FAQ click here.