MSCS says most students will return to school Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) announced in a release Monday that, with some exceptions, schools will re-open Tuesday, February 8.
All schools and district offices will re-open Tuesday with the exception of the following, which will remain closed until further notice:
- Avon Lenox High School
- East High School
- Evans Elementary School
- Grandview Heights Middle School
- Lucie E. Campbell Elementary School
- Sharpe Elementary School
- White Station Elementary School
MSCS said that 96% of schools have power restored, while the rest, the seven schools listed above, are still experiencing "storm-related challenges."
The district said they are in close contact with MLGW regarding a timeline and updates for power restoration at the seven schools remaining closed.
The district is in direct communication with the families and staff of the schools remaining closed.