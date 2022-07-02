MSCS says most students will return to school Tuesday

Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced Monday that, with some exceptions, schools will be open Tuesday, February 8.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) announced in a release Monday that, with some exceptions, schools will re-open Tuesday, February 8.

All schools and district offices will re-open Tuesday with the exception of the following, which will remain closed until further notice:

Avon Lenox High School

East High School

Evans Elementary School

Grandview Heights Middle School

Lucie E. Campbell Elementary School

Sharpe Elementary School

White Station Elementary School

MSCS said that 96% of schools have power restored, while the rest, the seven schools listed above, are still experiencing "storm-related challenges."

The district said they are in close contact with MLGW regarding a timeline and updates for power restoration at the seven schools remaining closed.

