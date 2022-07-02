x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

MSCS says most students will return to school Tuesday

Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced Monday that, with some exceptions, schools will be open Tuesday, February 8.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) announced in a release Monday that, with some exceptions, schools will re-open Tuesday, February 8. 

All schools and district offices will re-open Tuesday with the exception of the following, which will remain closed until further notice:

  • Avon Lenox High School
  • East High School
  • Evans Elementary School
  • Grandview Heights Middle School
  • Lucie E. Campbell Elementary School
  • Sharpe Elementary School
  • White Station Elementary School

MSCS said that 96% of schools have power restored, while the rest, the seven schools listed above, are still experiencing "storm-related challenges." 

The district said they are in close contact with MLGW regarding a timeline and updates for power restoration at the seven schools remaining closed.

RELATED: School cancelled for Memphis-Shelby County Schools for Monday, February 7th

The district is in direct communication with the families and staff of the schools remaining closed.

Related Articles

In Other News

MSCS says the majority of schools will re-open Tuesday