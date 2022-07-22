MSCS expects to have enough school bus drivers for their students amid national shortage

Memphis-Shelby County Schools said they will adjust some routes to make sure all their students can get to school on time during the school year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There is a national shortage of school bus drivers, but Memphis-Shelby County Schools said they don't expect that to affect getting their students to school on time.

MSCS told ABC24 they expect to have enough drivers to take all of their eligible students to school, and will be adjusting some routes to make sure all students are covered.

First Student, the transportation company which provides all bus operations for MSCS, is hiring bus drivers starting at $20 per hour, with a $2,500 bonus.

Applicants must be at least 25 years old, have held a driver's license for at least five years, and be subject to a drug test.