'Servant leadership means stepping up when called' | MSCS issues statement following Dr. Joris Ray's resignation amid misconduct scandal

MSCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray resigned Tuesday amid allegations into personal misconduct. The district's two deputy superintendents will lead in his place.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools released a statement Tuesday night following district Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray's resignation from the position amid allegations of personal misconduct.

Eight school board members voted to accept the resignation, while one did not vote. The resignation also means the investigation into his alleged personal misconduct will end.

The school board is expected to extend him an 18-month severance package, equal to about a year and a half's worth of his salary, or around $450,000.

Deputy Superintendents Dr. John Barker and Dr. Angela Whitelaw will continue to lead the district while MSCS starts a search for their next superintendent. The district said the search may expand nationwide.

Ray was placed on administrative leave in July after allegations of extramarital affairs with MSCS employees surfaced.

You can read the full statement from MSCS here:

To the Memphis-Shelby County Schools Family,

During Tuesday’s Special Called Board Meeting, the Shelby County School Board accepted the resignation of Dr. Joris M. Ray. We know this was a decision he did not make lightly, but rather he made this decision in the interest of students, staff, and families.

Dr. Ray served the District for more than 24 years and began his tenure as Superintendent in 2019, shortly before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. During his superintendency, Dr. Ray navigated the District through the challenges of a global pandemic, improved benefits and pay for teachers and staff, and championed initiatives that helped students recover from pandemic learning loss.

Thanks to the efforts of our extraordinary teachers, administrators, and families, in 2022, MSCS students made gains in every grade and posted the District's highest scores in high school English in five years on the state-mandated TCAP exams. MSCS was also named a Level 5 District, the highest distinction available on the metric that measures student growth, based on TCAP gains from 2021 to 2022.

In the coming days, the Board will discuss plans to determine the next superintendent of MSCS. In the meantime, we will continue leading the District toward expanded academic gains and opportunities for all students. Rest assured, students, teachers, and staff will continue to have strong advocates in us during the days ahead.

Servant leadership means stepping up when called, and we thank the Board for the opportunity to serve the families of Memphis and Shelby County. It is an honor.

Regards,

Dr. Angela Whitelaw, Deputy Superintendent of Schools and Academic Support