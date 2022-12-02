MSCS launches 'Super Search' site for community feedback on superintendent search

The Memphis-Shelby County School Board said they will be relying on community feedback during the search process.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis-Shelby County School (MSCS) board has set up a website asking for community feedback, as well as providing more information, into their search for their next superintendent.

The “MSCS Super Search” website, mscssupersearch.com, includes a feedback form, timeline and a few Frequently Asked Questions. The release follows the board’s recent work session where members discussed a refined timeline of community engagement meetings and qualifications for the search firm.

A request for qualifications to recruit a search firm is now live and can be accessed from the search website. As it remains open, the MSCS Board will begin hosting community input sessions in person and surveying residents.

“The MSCS Superintendent will lead and support over 110,500 students and 13,900 teachers in Shelby County,” said Board Chair Althea Greene, “It is critical to this board that we receive robust feedback from the community regarding key characteristics and goals for this position.”

To ensure maximum participation and outreach, the board-appointed advisory search committee will serve as a partner in engaging the community. The board will vote and finalize the committee during the next scheduled board meeting on December 6 at 5:30 p.m.