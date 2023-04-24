MSCS superintendent search delayed further, parents demand 'best' candidate nationwide

“I think this is the best opportunity we could have ever been in,” MSCS parent Natoria Carpenter said.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Shelby County Schools superintendent search is being delayed further following Monday night’s special-called meeting — one full of back and forth between community members and board members.

The special-called meeting ended with Vice Chair Sheleah Harris’ motion passing to make a decision within two weeks to decide exactly what they want and what the remainder of the superintendent search to look like.

This comes as many of the board members expressed just how upset they were with the independent search firm’s lack of using the board policy to create their list of finalists.

“I think the retreat is gonna be good for the board,” MSCS Board Chair Althea Greene said. "I think it’s great conversation. I think people respect the fact that we say, 'Hey, we wanna get this process right — we wanna do it correctly,' so if it means a retreat, if it means the board taking time to review policies — we will take ownership to that.”

While an agenda has not yet been created for the retreat, they are expected to invite some community members to sit in on the meeting.

No decision has been made on the board’s stance with the search firm, but board member Keith Williams said he thinks the need for the independent search firm is over.

“I don’t think that we will be using them for anything else, Williams said. "They have done their job. We’re not gonna get anymore applicants, I wouldn’t think. It is our time to do our job, and we have to own that.”

Still, parents are happy with the initial decision to have a national search for superintendent, adding that the long-awaited process needs to bring the best candidate forward.

“I think this is the best opportunity we could have ever been in,” MSCS parent Natoria Carpenter said. “To give us a national search because give us the best. I don’t have nothing against people homegrown from Memphis. I love Memphis, and I love my people from Memphis but give us the opportunity to see the best.”

She said she’s fighting for MSCS children but that the fight doesn’t end there.

“I’m not gonna leave educators out,” Carpenter said. “They deserve better to educate our children. If they get what they want, our kids will get the best education. When you got educators not happy, you gotta make them happy as well, so I fight for ‘em all, but our children come first because our children suffer major in this city.”