MSCS celebrates growth in students passing the TCAP, but numbers still well below state average

While MSCS TCAP proficiency rates grew in most areas from 2022 results, overall state growth outpaces it.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) released their year-over-year TCAP results Tuesday, touting district-wide growth in the proficiency rates of students in several areas, although still well behind state averages.

According to data released by the Tennessee Department of Education, the percentage of MSCS students who met or exceeded expectations from 2022 to 2023 increased in 10 out of 11 TCAP categories.

These gains by MSCS students outpaced state gains in eight out of the 11 categories, MSCS said.

“Our proficiency rates are on the rise, and we’re riding a wave of momentum in Memphis-Shelby County Schools,” said Interim Superintendent Toni Williams.

The number of MSCS students in grades 3-12 who met or exceeded Expectations in English and Language Arts rose from 21.4% in 2022 to 22.1% in 2023. Statewide, students meeting the same benchmark grew from 36.4% to 38%. The number of MSCS students in grades 3-12 who met or exceeded Expectations in Math rose from 12.8% in 2022 to 15.2% in 2023. Statewide, students meeting the same benchmark grew from 30.6% to 33.8%.

Parents can gain insight into their child’s performance through the Tennessee Department of Education's Family Portal linked HERE, which opened July 14. To access the portal, parents must use their child’s state ID number. This resource not only includes the 2023 test scores but also provides access to results from previous years, enabling parents to track their child's progress, MSCS said.

TCAP has been the state’s testing program since 1988, and it includes assessments in math, English language arts, social studies, and science.