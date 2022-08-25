MSCS educator takes Tennessee's top teaching honor

Dr. Melissa Collins, a second-grade teacher at John P. Freeman Optional School, is the recipient of this year's top teaching honor.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dr. Melissa Collins, an educator from Memphis-Shelby County Schools, known for her engaging and innovative STEM initiatives, was named the 2022-23 Tennessee Teacher of the Year at the Department of Education's annual Excellence in Education celebration.

According to a release, Dr. Collins, a second-grade teacher at John P. Freeman Optional School, has been teaching for 21 years and is viewed as a leader, mentor and advocate at her school.

Dr. Collins represents her school as STEM Coordinator at the district level. At the state and national level, Dr. Collins serves on multiple boards and committees where she collaborates with educators to develop STEM curriculum and professional development.

“Teachers are the backbone of our school communities and play a vital role in helping our students learn and grow. Tennessee is fortunate to have so many incredible educators, and I am honored to recognize Dr. Melissa Collins as the 2022-23 Tennessee Teacher of the Year,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “The Teacher of the Year celebration honorees strive for excellence in their classrooms each and every day and are making an impact on their students and communities, and it is my privilege to recognize these exceptional educators.”

Dr. Collins follows the 2021-22 Tennessee Teacher of the Year Morgan Rankin, a second-grade teacher at South Side School in Johnson City Schools, who was thanked for her service during the event.