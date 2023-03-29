MSCS gives updates on Cummings K-8 School renovation months after ceiling collapse

The district said the school will not be ready for the start of the 2023-2024 school year, and students will continue to learn at LaRose Elementary.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — In an update to students and parents Wednesday, Memphis-Shelby County Schools announced the ongoing renovations to Cummings K-8 School stemming from the partial ceiling collapse in August means students won't be returning to school there for the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

According to MSCS, Cummings K-8 students will start the year at LaRose Elementary, where they have been since the ceiling collapse which injured three adults. The district calls the merger of two student bodies into one school a "unique but successful journey."

The delay stems from additional renovations to the school, including fresh paint, new flooring in parts of the building, remodeled bathrooms, updated HVAC and fire alarm systems, and a new, state-of-the-art gym.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to the partial ceiling collapse at Cummings K-8 on August 15.

MFD said it happened just before noon in the library of the school. One adult was in the library at the time. That adult was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Two other adults - not in the library at the time - were also taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

No children were injured.

“We were just getting out the building a lot of smoke was just coming and stuff, so we had to run out the building. Then we went back in the building. We had to come back out again because they were like, it’s getting worse in the building, how it collapsed like on one side. Everybody had to go. Our phones were stuck in the office and stuff,” said Zaria Sims, Cummings 6th grade student.

The school evacuated students as MFD worked to inspect the buildings.

The students were escorted to Metropolitan Baptist Church to wait for their parents.

“We didn’t even get a phone call. I got a phone call from a friend telling me that Cummings is on the news saying that the kids are being moved to Metropolitan. The building had collapsed. I just got out of my bed and came on," said Peggy Gibson, grandparent of Cummings students.

“From SCS, I received a text message saying that they had an emergency at the school, but all the kids were safe. Meet them at the church for the dismissal,” said Alexis Sims, a parent.