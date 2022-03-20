MSCS wants community input for their next budget proposal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) is getting ready to propose their 2022-2023 school year budget, and they're looking for input from the community.
MSCS released a survey earlier this week, asking community members to submit answers on budget and priority spending topics like facility improvements, teacher training and parent guidance.
The survey can be found here.
Much of the survey focuses on K-2 education, particularly on teachers' ability to teach children how to read, and guidance parents receive to help teach their children reading at home.
Three upcoming Shelby County Board of Education meetings with the community will focus on budget and priority spending, two on March 21 at A. Maceo Walker Middle School and Richland Elementary School, and one on March 23 at Snowden School.
Community members have until March 23 to fill out the survey.