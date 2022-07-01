MTSU launches website to help students reduce - and even eliminate - tuition

MTSU launched a new MTFree website where students can meet virtually with an enrollment coordinator and go over options like scholarships and grants.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee State University is working with students to reduce – and even eliminate – tuition at the college.

Friday, MTSU launched a new MTFree website, www.mtsu.edu/mtfree, where students can log on and meet virtually with an enrollment coordinator. That person can help the student go through scenarios, such as scholarships, grants, tuition discounts, and more, to determine if a student qualifies and hop to apply.

“MTSU’s tuition was already the lowest of the state’s three major universities,” said MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee in a news release. “So our decision to hold it flat for the coming academic year, plus recent increases by the state in the HOPE Lottery Scholarship, means many can attend our university at no tuition cost.”

MTSU leaders said for HOPE-eligible students, the difference between the scholarship and just over $5,000 for MTSU’s tuition could be covered in many ways, including federal Pell Grants, last-chance academic scholarships, and tuition discounts for some.

“Even students who receive a partial Pell Grant can still attend very inexpensively,” said Debra Sells, vice president for student affairs and vice provost for enrollment services. “We want to make sure students and families who might be sitting on the fence for attending the fall, and those who have already committed, know whether they qualify for any combination of these programs.”

From MTSU: “The scenarios outlined on the MTFree website apply only to first-time freshmen who are Tennessee residents and would be attending as full-time students.

Although MTSU’s highest value guaranteed scholarship have a deadline of Dec. 1, the MTFree website shows a range of scenarios that include last-chance academic scholarships that are still available for first-time freshmen. These scholarships are still available for late applicants, and require a minimum of 23 on the ACT and a 3.5 GPA in high school.”

MTSU’s Board of Trustees voted last month to keep tuition and fees where they are for the upcoming academic year. That means a full-time, in-state undergraduate taking 15 credit hours for fall and spring semesters will pay less than $10,000 for the academic year.