Be the Miracle scholarships help local students continue their higher education dreams

My Town Miracles has started something new. It's called "Be the Miracle Scholarship."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — My Town Miracles has started something new. It's called "Be the Miracle Scholarship." And as Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin tell us, it's local good news.

Khadajah Kimbrough is a student at Rust University. To help her have a successful educational journey, she was awarded a $5,000 scholarship from My Town Miracles, a local non-profit.

"It just confirms to me that I have a bright future ahead of me," said Khadajah.

The scholarship shows hard work pays off. Khadajah graduated salutatorian from Melrose High School with a 4.0 GPA.

Brandon Artiles with My Town Miracles said it's a testament to God’s provision.

"The Lord provided a very special donor that had heard about how many candidates we were having to choose between, so they stepped up big and we were able to offer the additional scholarship to Devonta," said Artiles.

You heard right. Another scholarship was granted to another student. Devonta Williams is a freshman at the University of Memphis. Devonta was awarded a $2,500 scholarship. Devonta was top 10 in his school graduating class, had the highest ACT score in his class, and graduated with a 3.7 GPA. Devonta said his ultimate goal is to be an attorney.

"We're just so inspired by Khadajah and Devonta's work ethic and passion, and we just hope they feel CHRIST's love for them through this scholarship," said Artiles.

Khadajah said she wants to pay it forward, so she's studying to be a pediatrician.

"When a child is healthy, they are happy. They are successful. And I feel just like somebody invested into my future, I want to invest into their future," said Khadajah.