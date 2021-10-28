Navy shows off its aircraft to Memphis area students at aviation orientation day

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Thursday was Naval aviation orientation day in Millington, Tennessee. Air crews from around the nation came to show off their air crafts to high school students.
The event gave students the opportunity to speak to the U.S. Navy pilots and air crew, which they normally would not get to do if they went to an air show, because of restrictions.
"The goal is to educate them. To make them a better American and to know more about what's going on with their Department of Defense,” said Cage Carruthers, President of the United States Navy League Memphis Council. “But it is really to give them the experience to maybe they will join. And, if it motivates them to go to college to get a college degree, to become a pilot, then that can fire them up. Or if they don't want to do that, they can potentially enlist."
Students also got to experience one of the Navy's newest gadgets, named "the Nimitz." It's a mobile virtual reality experience which simulates a high-speed rescue of navy seals under fire.