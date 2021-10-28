Navy shows off its aircraft to Memphis area students at aviation orientation day

The event gave students the opportunity to speak to the U.S. Navy pilots and air crew, which they normally would not get to do if they went to an air show, because of restrictions.

"The goal is to educate them. To make them a better American and to know more about what's going on with their Department of Defense,” said Cage Carruthers, President of the United States Navy League Memphis Council. “But it is really to give them the experience to maybe they will join. And, if it motivates them to go to college to get a college degree, to become a pilot, then that can fire them up. Or if they don't want to do that, they can potentially enlist."