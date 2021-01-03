Need to Know: Last day for TN Promise students to apply for FAFSA

Monday, March 1 is the deadline to remain eligible for Tennessee Promise.

TENNESSEE, USA — College students and parents, it's the final day for new and continuing TN Promise students to fill out their FAFSA.

The FAFSA is the main college financial aid application students must complete in order to determine state and federal scholarship or grant qualification.

According to TN Achieves website, as of Feb. 23, statewide Tennessee has a 73% file rate.

To sign up, create an FSA ID username and password.

Then visit www.fafsa.gov to file the 2021-2022 FAFSA.

In order to complete the application, parents and students will be asked to provide some personal information like your social security number, driver's license and 2019 tax information.