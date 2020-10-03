New book’s recipe for anti-bullying is spelled out: “R-E-S-P-E-C-T”

Author wrote his book "My Day at School" for one reason: to stop bullying.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A local man is using the word respect, R-E-S-P-E-C-T, to report and stop bullying. Local 24 News Weeknight Anchor Katina Rankin has his effort to help children. It's local good news.

Jordan Hirsch is reading his new book, "My Day at School," to his son Austin.

"It's a bully awareness book, and the concept in this book is respect," said author and student development coach Jordan Hirsch.

He penned the book for one reason: to stop bullying.

"When you see something going on on the bus, in the classroom, in the bathroom, at lunch, on the playground - wherever - not even just a school environment but outside of school, we want you to report it," said Hirsch.

He wants to give students fun, creative ways to get involved in the process. And, he says it all starts with the word respect. Let's break the letters down.

"R means report it, don't support it," said Hirsch.

E - Evaluate your actions.

S - Stand up and say no to bullying.

P - Personal space.

E - Equal treatment.

C - Choose your words wisely.

T - Time to make a difference.

Hirsch says respect will shift the culture of an entire school district not just reducing bullying but getting kids excited about reading.

"I go into schools, and I do a big Mr. Read show. So in the beginning of the show, the first segment is, 'When I say read, you say books. Read. Books. Read. Books.' So, we're getting kids all excited," said Hirsch.

In the Read, Learn, Be Empowered Program, Hirsch showcases the character, Mr. Read, who also has a message through music.

"There's this song called 'Watch me whip, Watch me nay nay'. I took that song, and it's called. I won't fight. I won't bully. I won't fight, fight, fight. I won't bully. I respect you. So you respect me. So, I respect you, you respect me. I won't fight, ah, I won't bully," said Hirsch.

Access website SpeakToChange.org here.