New COVID-19 testing to be implemented in Shelby County Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools gave us a preview of what COVID-19 testing will look like for employees and students.

Testing teams will visit SCS schools each week. Unlike earlier versions of COVID tests with the deep swabs, this free version uses a quick swipe of the outer nostril.

The testing is made possible by grant funds.

The free tests are optional, not mandatory. But district leaders do encourage them for anyone who thinks they may have COVID.

Students must have parental consent to get tested.