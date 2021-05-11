New junior high school being built in West Memphis

Groundbreaking held for new Wonder Junior High School.

WEST MEMPHIS, Arkansas — The city of West Memphis broke ground Tuesday on a new junior high school. When the new Wonder Junior High opens, it will merge about 600 students from two current schools. The new building is the final leg of the district's 10-year plan to improve its schools.

“It will give our teachers a learning environment that will be state of the art, modern day with specifications and square footage. The buildings we’re merging are each over 50 years old, and it will be a nice environment our whole community can be proud of,” said West Memphis Schools Superintendent Jon Collins.