Tennessee Department of Education launches new TCAP portal for 2022

The updated portal promises to add new features to allow families to track their student's progress.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With the 2022-23 school year beginning across the state, the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) has launched the “Know More, Learn More TN” campaign to encourage all Tennessee parents and families to log in to the redesigned TCAP Family Portal for on-demand access to their student’s TCAP assessment results.

This year, TDOE said the Family Portal has been redesigned to improve user friendliness, offer clarity of the printed state score report, and provide more actionable resources for families.

“Thanks to the commitment of educators, parents, and district and school leaders, Tennessee students saw major academic improvements revealed in the 2021-22 TCAP results, bouncing back to pre-pandemic proficiency levels,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Now, parents and families can take the next step to log in to the TCAP Family Portal and continue partnering with their student’s teachers in essential discussions to support their student’s progress and how best to support their future success.”

Parents and families can follow these three steps to access the TCAP Family Portal:

Find their student’s “unique access code” or “USID” on the bottom right-corner of the printed state score report.

Visit the Family Portal at KnowMoreLearnMoreTN.tnedu.gov.

Log in to find information on your student’s performance, a personalized video in your home language, questions to ask their teacher, and where they may need additional support.

If a parent does not have a score report to reference, TDOE said they should contact their school and ask for their student’s state ID number. They will add two zeroes in front of that seven-digit number to create an account.

