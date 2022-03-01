No mask mandate for Collierville Schools as students, faculty return to class

A meeting Sunday night ended without a mask mandate in place, due to “lack of sufficient board support.”

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Collierville Schools do not have a mask mandate as students and faculty return to classrooms following the holiday break.

The Collierville Schools Board of Education held a board meeting Sunday night to discuss their COVID-19 plans amid the widespread of the omicron variant.

According to the district, 42 employees have tested positive and an additional 47 were exposed. All Collierville schools are affected. The district said they only have 60 available substitutes.

School leaders were concerned if mitigation methods are not put in place, they may need to close due to lack of staffing.

The meeting ended without a mask mandate in place, due to “lack of sufficient board support.”