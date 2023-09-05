More questions than answers heading into board retreat to discuss the MSCS superintendent search

In March, the school board hoped to have a superintendent chosen by the start of May, now they're hoping for one by the end of the month.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details emerge on the months long search for the next Memphis Shelby County Schools superintendent. The process, which began with a national search firm, instead turned into a roller coaster.

“I want what’s best for them,” said Joyce Dorse Coleman, District 9 Board member.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Memphis Shelby County School Board members said its upcoming retreat will be going over the policy of the superintendent search.

At that time members will review what needs to stay or go in the community driven superintendent search plan. The board clarified no superintendent will be selected during the retreat.

It has been nine months since the search for superintendent started. The delays have been frustrating for people like Renee Smith.

Renee Smith, MSCS 7th Grade Grandparent, The Memphis Lift

“We should’ve already had someone,” said Smith, grandparent to a 7th grader at MSCS, “There has been time to plan.”

Despite months of planning, the school board still has not named its next top educator. In February the school board selected a national search firm to assist the board. When the firm came back in April with three finalists, members asked for them to come back with more.

Two finalists were added, but two of them said they wanted to be taken out of consideration. As it stands there are three finalists, Carlton Jenkins, MSCS Deputy Superintendent Dr. Angela Whitelaw, and MSCS Interim Superintendent Toni Williams.

Williams drew some controversy at the May 9th School Board Comittee meeting, where members said Williams had called every member of the board. According to the board, Williams previously said board members support her bid to become the next superintendent. Discussions continued before the topic was adjourned.

"We can all disagree but this shouldn't jeopardize the process, we are looking for the best candidate," said Stephanie Love, District 3 Board member.

Nine months later, some parents are frustrated by the constant delays, wanting to board to make a decision based on the current finalists.

“We need action, right now, because the superintendent can work with the parents, and the schools, and the community of course, and get our children where they need to be,” said Smith.

Despite the obstacles, Smith also shares in the sentiment the board members at MSCS still have the opportunity to get it right.

“The people that they have already, let them interview with parents. That would be fantastic,” said Smith.

“We need a superintendent that is going to move the needle for our children.,” said Tamika Martin, parent of a MSCS 5th grader.