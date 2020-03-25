Nonprofit's Facebook read-a-thon hopes to help improve reading skills during COVID-19 quarantine

The mission of Katina's Klassroom is improving reading skills and educational opportunities of pre-k to middle school children in underserved communities

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Shelby County Schools made the call to help students reach reading goals and the community is responding in some creative ways.

School officials say by the time many students reach 3rd grad only 27% of SCS students are reading on grade level.

That's why Katina's Klassroom founded by our very own Katina Rankin kicked off a read across the nation read-a-thon as many people are stuck at home to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Monday she read a book to any child who wanted to listen around lunch time.

"Then I'm going to have board members with Katina's Klassroom to read to you too, some of their favorite books then you at home can read your books and send the video to me," said Rankin.

Your child can be a spotlight reader in Katina's Klassroom regardless of age and you can read too. The goal here is global impact. It fits right in with the nonprofit's mission of improving reading skills and educational opportunities of pre-k to middle school children in underserved communities.

It's especially important in Shelby County where it's now mandatory that 2nd graders are reading on grade level before they can be promoted to the 3rd grade. Shayla King owns her own hair salon in Bartlett, but she's taking time to help during a challenging time.