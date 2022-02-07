x
Memphis' North Branch Library opens new center for teens

The library, which serves the North Memphis community, said the new Teen Innovation Center will help make an impact on the community's youth.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis' North Branch Library opened their new Teen Innovation Center (TIC) Saturday, February 5. 

Library representatives said the TIC offers teens a space to engage in literacy and technology-related activities. This center includes a tech and gadgets like a drone and a VR gaming headset for teens to interact with.

The new TIC is funded by Friends of the Library, the State of Tennessee, The LINKS Inc. and Target, in an effort to reduce illiteracy among teens. 

Library representatives said the TIC will help make an impact on the community's youth by offering access to tech, giving them a place to meet and greet, study, play video games and more. 

