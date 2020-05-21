Ole Miss, Mississippi State, other state schools given green light to plan on reopening campuses in fall

Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning passes resolution, directing the universities to plan to offer as many in-person classes as possible

JACKSON, Mississippi — NEWS RELEASE FROM BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF STATE INSTITUTIONS OF HIGHER LEARNING

BOARD OF TRUSTEES PASSES RESOLUTION DECLARING INTENT TO REOPEN CAMPUSES IN FALL OF 2020

5/21/2020 - Jackson, Miss. -- The Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning passed a resolution at its meeting today stating the Board’s intention that the campuses of all eight public universities make plans to resume traditional operations on their campuses in the Fall of 2020.

“Providing a safe environment for all students and employees is paramount,” said Dr. Ford Dye, President of the Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning. “We urge the universities to take prudent precautions in planning for resuming traditional operations and make adjustments as needed, based on recommendations from health experts.”

The resolution includes direction to the universities to plan to offer as many in-person classes as possible, while taking into consideration guidance from the Federal Government and the Mississippi Department of Health and complying with any Executive Order from the Governor then in effect.

The Safe Start Task Force, established last month by Dr. Alfred Rankins Jr., Commissioner of Higher Education, is developing a system-level plan for starting and completing the fall 2020 semester in the safest and most effective way.

“The Safe Start Task Force is working diligently to develop guidelines to help the campuses resume traditional operations in a safe manner,” said Dr. Rankins. “While this is a fluid situation and there are many unknowns at this point, our goal is to provide the best academic experience in the safest manner possible.”

The resolution recognizes that plans being made may need to be modified to align with changes in recommendations from health experts.